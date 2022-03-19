 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle apartment fire in Rockford Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person is displaced after a fire in a Rockford apartment building Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a report of a fire in an apartment building in the 1600 block of 7th Ave. just before noon Saturday.

After making sure everyone had gotten out of the building, crews found a fire in one apartment of the four-family building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rockford Fire Department. The Red Cross is assisting the owner of the apartment.

The damage from the fire is estimated at $10,000.

