Firefighters battle abandoned house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford firefighters are investigating a fire at an abandoned house early Saturday morning.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 900 block of Van Wie Ave. just after 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of a house on fire.
As they arrived on the scene, firefighters found fire coming out from a window at the front of the house. The fire was put out within 10 minutes.
RFD says the house was unoccupied and had previously been boarded up. No firefighters were injured battling the fire.
The cause of the fire, authorities say, remains under investigation.
Firefighters estimate the damage to the home at $20,000.