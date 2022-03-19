 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighters battle abandoned house fire in Rockford

  • 0
Van Wie Fire 1.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford firefighters are investigating a fire at an abandoned house early Saturday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 900 block of Van Wie Ave. just after 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of a house on fire.

As they arrived on the scene, firefighters found fire coming out from a window at the front of the house. The fire was put out within 10 minutes.

RFD says the house was unoccupied and had previously been boarded up. No firefighters were injured battling the fire.

Van Wie Fire 2.jpg

The cause of the fire, authorities say, remains under investigation.

Firefighters estimate the damage to the home at $20,000.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you