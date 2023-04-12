 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.

* Timing...Through 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Fire danger subsides while the heat sticks around

  • Updated
  • 0

We hit the 80s again before conditions cool dramatically this weekend

We feel more summer heat over the tail end of the week. Continue to be on guard for fire weather conditions again Thursday.

headline 3.png

We just missed tying a record high on Wednesday, and we try again Thursday. After a warm night in the middle 50s, look for Thursday's highs to once again get into the low 80s. Thursday's record is 83°, set in 2006.

headline 2.png

Thursday remains sunny with very low humidity. The winds won't be as breezy, however, so that should reduce the fire danger even though we're still warm and dry. Continue to be very careful with open flame, open burning, sparks, grills, and cigarettes.

The heat and the fire danger relax on Friday. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s. We'll see another sunny and slightly breezy day.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Changes occur this weekend. Saturday cools a little more and into the low 70s. Scattered showers and storms are likely, especially in the evening hours. Some storms may be strong, so stay alert. 

Spotty showers linger into early Sunday. By that point, temperatures are 20° colder and in the low 50s. 

We'll continue to have a cold snap early next week. Temperatures stay in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday. We jump back to the 60s at the tail end of next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

