Fire damages home in Rockford, no one hurt

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An air conditioning unit caught on fire at a home in Rockford, damaging a home in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue in the Southwest part of Rockford.

No one was hurt in the fire.

It started around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, bringing out 26 firefighters to keep it from doing more damage.

The Rockford Fire Department arrived a little more than two minutes after getting the call and worked quickly to put out the fire from the window A/C unit.

The first team to arrive reported fire from a second-floor window on the east side of the two-story home.

The firefighters had to contend with hot temperatures while fighting the fire, making quick work important.

The fire was quickly controlled to limit the amount of fire damage to the second-floor window and ventilate the smoke from the second floor.

However, heavy smoke remained in the home after firefighters put out the fire, causing about $10,000 in damages to the home.

The Rockford Fire Department listed the cause of the fire as accidental.

The people who live in the home will stay with relatives while the home is cleaned.