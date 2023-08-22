 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Fire damages home in Rockford, no one hurt

Rockford Indiana Ave. house fire
Rockford fire Indiana Ave. map

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An air conditioning unit caught on fire at a home in Rockford, damaging a home in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue in the Southwest part of Rockford.

No one was hurt in the fire.

It started around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, bringing out 26 firefighters to keep it from doing more damage.

The Rockford Fire Department arrived a little more than two minutes after getting the call and worked quickly to put out the fire from the window A/C unit.

The first team to arrive reported fire from a second-floor window on the east side of the two-story home. 

The firefighters had to contend with hot temperatures while fighting the fire, making quick work important.

The fire was quickly controlled to limit the amount of fire damage to the second-floor window and ventilate the smoke from the second floor.

However, heavy smoke remained in the home after firefighters put out the fire, causing about $10,000 in damages to the home.

The Rockford Fire Department listed the cause of the fire as accidental.

The people who live in the home will stay with relatives while the home is cleaned. 

