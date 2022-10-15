Find your winter clothes as some temperatures drop ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Get out and enjoy the sunny and seasonable weather tomorrow as temperatures drop into the week ahead. We gradually get warmer towards the end of the week.
Tonight, and tomorrow:
This afternoon has shaped up to be a nice one, a high-pressure system has shifted into southern Illinois providing bright blue skies and abundant sunshine. Temperatures have remained in the low to mid 50's across the area.
Another frosty evening is ahead as temperatures drop into the mid 30's with partly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds. A frosty start to Sunday with temperatures warming into the 40's and eventually getting into the 50's for the day with morning sun and clouds moving into the area in the afternoon.
Get your winter weather clothes out as temperatures plummet for the start of the week.
Cold and blustery start to the week:
Both Monday and Tuesday will be a chilly one, temperatures will be flirting with record cold highs as temperatures barely warm into the 40's for Monday and into the mid 40's for Tuesday.
Both days see gusty winds making wind chill temperatures feel like they are in the upper 20's to low 30's. Skies remain mostly sunny however with these temperatures it provides little warmth.
November like weather leaves us by Wednesday as we slowly start to warm up into more seasonable temperatures ahead. Wednesday remains in the upper 40's to low 50's with sunny skies. We jump back into the upper 50's to low 60's for the end of the week and into the weekend.