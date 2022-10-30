Final Sunday of October brings clouds and warm temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Good morning and happy Sunday! You're going to want to make your own sunshine today as we see cloudy skies for most if not all day. Sunshine returns by late Monday.
Our next weather system has made its entrance to the Stateline area in the form of cloudiness. Temperatures remain above average and warm in the low to mid 60s for the day ahead.
A few stray showers are possible late this afternoon into the evening and even into early Monday morning. The heaviest showers stay to our south and our east, meaning that portions of our western counties could stay dry.
Clouds stick around overnight tonight, and temperatures stick in the upper 40s to low 50s. We start the spookiest day of the year with mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower or two to our east. As the day progresses clouds thin out and the sun starts to peak out. Temperatures for Trick-or-treat remain in the 50s with clearing skies.
As we shift into November temperatures continue to stay warm and conditions remain dry and sunny. Temperatures during the day stay in the mid to upper 60s, a 70-degree reading isn't out of the question, nighttime temperatures stay in the upper 40s to low 50s with relatively clear skies.
Our dry pattern comes to an end after Wednesday as we see our next system moves in bringing in some rain and cooler temperatures to the area.