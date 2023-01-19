FHN awards scholarships to local students

FREEPORT (WREX) — Four area students have been awarded scholarships to help cover the cost of healthcare education. An outstanding group of students applied for the Healthcare scholarships and Diversity scholarship this year.
The students wrote an essay about their career path along with strengths and personal goals to support the healthcare needs of FHN’s service area, and the top candidates were selected for face-to-face interviews.
After the interviews, three Healthcare Scholarship applicants were chosen to receive a $1,000 scholarship and one Diversity applicant was chosen to receive a $1,000 scholarship. All of FHN’s scholarships are funded through donations to the FHN Foundation.
The 2022 Healthcare Career Scholarships winners are:
- Keegan Koester of Freeport, who is pursuing an occupational therapy degree at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa
- Joe Namio of Freeport, who is pursuing a nursing degree at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa
- Breanna Schneider of Shannon, who is pursuing a degree in nursing at Highland Community College in Freeport
The 2022 Diversity Scholarship winner is:
- Crystal Gonzalez of Kirkland, who is pursuing a BSN degree through Walden University’s online program