Few sprinkles may move through before sunshine returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday may see some sprinkles and cloud cover before warmer temperatures and sunny skies take over.
Tuesday morning is off to a crisp start as most of us have dropped into the 50's. Areas of patchy fog have been developing areas further to the northwest as there has been some clearing from cloud cover.
Any fog will quickly dissipate as the sun rises and temperatures warm. Today's highs will reach the upper 70's with mostly cloudy skies expected. There is a chance for a few isolated sprinkles to bubble up with most spots staying dry.
After today, sunshine and warmer temperatures will take over for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday through Friday as afternoon highs will settle into the lower 80's.
Some cloud cover may build in through Saturday as a majority of the day will stay dry. Temperatures will reach the lower 80's once again before the 70's take over starting Sunday.
Chances for rain move in late Saturday night into Sunday. We may even see some showers spill over into Monday. The rest of the extended forecast into next week stays dry, sunny, and cooler with the 70's sticking around.