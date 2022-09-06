 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Few sprinkles may move through before sunshine returns

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday may see some sprinkles and cloud cover before warmer temperatures and sunny skies take over. 

Headlines.png

Tuesday morning is off to a crisp start as most of us have dropped into the 50's. Areas of patchy fog have been developing areas further to the northwest as there has been some clearing from cloud cover. 

IBM long range.png

Any fog will quickly dissipate as the sun rises and temperatures warm. Today's highs will reach the upper 70's with mostly cloudy skies expected. There is a chance for a few isolated sprinkles to bubble up with most spots staying dry. 

After today, sunshine and warmer temperatures will take over for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday through Friday as afternoon highs will settle into the lower 80's. 

Some cloud cover may build in through Saturday as a majority of the day will stay dry. Temperatures will reach the lower 80's once again before the 70's take over starting Sunday.

Chances for rain move in late Saturday night into Sunday. We may even see some showers spill over into Monday. The rest of the extended forecast into next week stays dry, sunny, and cooler with the 70's sticking around.

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you