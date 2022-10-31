Festival of Frights brings costumes to those in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the entirety of the spooky season Rockford's Sinnissippi Park became home to Halloween lights in a tradition called "Festival of Frights".
Completely volunteer based the "Festival of Frights" ran for the past week right up until Trick-or-Treat was over. There was no cost for the event but donations are greatly appreciated and the donations from the Festival will go to kids in need, by providing free Halloween costumes to local kids in need.
Rockfordian families got to see a light show composed of spiders, skeletons and even a few pumpkins.
Event organizer/creator Jennifer Roser says that the event gives her and her volunteers joy and happiness, "when we can hand over a costume to a kid who maybe never had a Halloween costume, it makes me feel really happy to see the joy in their face."
Roser says that while this years donations haven't been counted, that the organization never turns down kids if they need a costume. In years past they have provided between 40 to 50 brand new kid chosen costumes.