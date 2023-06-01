Feeling the shortage of an important medication here in the Stateline

Rockford, Il — If you have been having trouble filling your Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD) medication for yourself or another member of your family you're not alone.

Back in October of last year, the FDA confirmed a nationwide shortage of the medication used to treat ADHD called Adderall.

While the reason why the shortage started is still unknown, doctors and pharmacists say that it is a combination of the pandemic and manufacturing delays that are causing these issues.

"The manufacturers aren't very explicit in what's causing the delays. There's thought it could be due to staffing challenges, or the active ingredient, either on shortage or being regulated by the FDA because these are controlled substances. Which then causes disruptions at the pharmacies, ordering it and patients then getting their prescriptions filled for them." Jason Scheid the Director of Ambulatory Pharmacy at OSF Healthcare

This shortage is putting a strain on individuals who have to take the medication. Walking into the pharmacy thinking the prescription is ready just to find out it is out of stock, then to be told that the pharmacy down the street may have it. Doing this cycle for days on end is defeating and can even feel demoralizing.

"You have to be a little diligent now to work through the shortage, your pharmacies will be able to work with you, your pharmacist work with them, they'll be able to tell you their supply or maybe if they have neighboring stores that have availability in stock. But a lot of it does come back on the patients a lot of phone calls and just trying to find a supply that you can get your prescription filled." Scheid states.

One doctor at Mercyhealth says there are three things to focus on when you are having to do this. First, build the relationship with your doctor and pharmacist, second start advocating for yourself and third eat healthy food that will fuel your brain.

"Using others outside of yourself. It's easier when you're younger. But when you have friends or people in your life that can help do some of that kind of pre frontal lobe work for you help with organization peace, eliciting support from the people in your world. I think that would hopefully decrease some of the aloneness as well." states Teresa Barnes the Behavioral Healthcare Faculty at Mercyhealth Alpine.

She continues by saying, "I think it's all about relationships, building a strong relationship with your primary care doctor and with your pharmacist. Some primary care doctors can use their connections that can check with the wholesaler about when the next allocation will come. So if you have a really good relationship with your doctor, they can be your advocate."

Barnes continued to say that with mental health awareness month coming to an end that ADHD and mental health are intertwined, "just making space for those support systems as well whether that be a therapist or support group or just some healthy people in your life. They can just people who can help hold it with you. You know, that can just go several miles. .. I