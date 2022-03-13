Feeling like spring across the Stateline this week!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Its finally starting to feel like spring across the Stateline as we are seeing temperatures 30 degrees warmer than yesterday!
Sunny Sunday:
Spring has begun to settle into the Stateline as temperatures today rise to the low to mid 50s. Skies remain clear, breezy westerly winds are expected to calm down into the evening.
Clouds increase and we have the chance to see some foggy conditions tonight into the morning hours of Monday. Temperatures fall back into the 30s and we remain dry until at least Tuesday.
Kicking of a mild week:
While we remain calm and relatively precipitation free for the upcoming week there are a few chances to see some rain and cloudy days ahead.
Starting the work week with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Temperatures remain warm in the low 50s. A cold front is expected to pass overnight into the morning hours of Tuesday. Monday night remains cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.
With that frontal passage we could see some foggy conditions and a few drizzly spots overnight Monday into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Tuesday is not a wash out by any means, skies clear out and we see temperatures in the low 50s.
Tuesday through Thursday morning remain relatively the same, sunny skies in the morning with some clouds at night. High temperatures make it to the 50s-to-60-degree mark while low temperatures remain in the upper 30s to almost 40 degrees.
Looking Ahead:
Precipitation chances return for some of the afternoon hours of Thursday. Cloudy skies and high temperatures still remain mild in the 50s.
Clouds close out the week as does the chance for some wet weather. Temperatures remain in the 50s to wrap up the week and temperatures look to remain in the 50s for next weekend as well!