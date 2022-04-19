Federal prison sentence for Loves Park office manager

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 55-year-old Loves Park woman was sentenced today for wire fraud.
Tammy E. Moore, 55, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston.
In a December 2021 guilty plea, Moore admitted that she fraudulently obtained more than $1,000,000 from a company she worked for as an office manager.
Between 2012 and 2020, Moore issued company checks, forged the company owner’s signature on checks, and deposited the checks into both her personal bank account and her husband’s business account.
Moore concealed these transactions by deleting the company’s records of the forged checks.