Federal funding coming to Stephenson County nonprofit organizations

FREEPORT (WREX) — Stephenson County is getting thousands of dollars of federal funding to help people in need.
The United Way of Northwest Illinois says almost $70,000 is coming to Stephenson County to help emergency food and shelter programs throughout the county.
Stephenson County was chosen to receive the money by a national board, chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and has representatives from the United Way, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, and numerous religious charities, including Catholic Charities USA, United Jewish Communities and the National Council of Churches of Christ.
The funds were made available by the Department of Homeland Security as well as FEMA. A local board of Stephenson County representatives will distribute funds to qualified service organizations to expand food and shelter capacity.
In order to receive funds, the organizations must be private voluntary non-profits, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination and has the capability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs.
Previously, according to the United Way, Stephenson County has given funding to VOICES of Stephenson County, Freeport Area Church Cooperative, Lena Ministerial Food Services and many more organizations throughout the county.
Any organization who wants to apply for the funding can contact the United Way of Northwest Illinois at (815) 232-5184. Applications are due by Feb. 14.