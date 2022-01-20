Federal and state grants bring thousands to local public libraries

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local libraries will be receiving new grant money to enhance their services.
State Senator Steve Stadelman announced Thursday that almost $75,000 will be going to libraries in the Rockford area.
The Rockford Public Library will receive $50,000 and the North Suburban Library District in Loves Park will get $22,480 in grants.
The grants will be used, according to Sen. Stadelman, to improve and expand their services in the community.
"Library staff have worked tirelessly to provide the necessary resources for those that have needed it the most during the pandemic," Stadelman said. "I hope this funding will help the libraries continue to provide educational tools and resources to our community and ensure they are even more accessible than before."
The grants are a part of a federal program bringing approximately $5.75 million to libraries in Illinois. Libraries received money for providing resources during the pandemic, enhancing digital inclusion and prioritizing health and safety.
The Cherry Valley Public Library District will get $18,327, the Freeport Public Library will receive $13,400, and the Dixon Public Library will get more than $12,000 in federal grants.
Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White says libraries have been working hard to provide essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"During the ongoing pandemic, libraries have had to retool their services to match the needs of the community and I am honored to be able to provide funding to allow these libraries to expand access to their patrons," White said.
The grant funding came from the federal American Rescue Plan and the Library Services and Technology Act.
State technology funds were also used, according to the Secretary of State's Office, to enhance the impact of the new funding.