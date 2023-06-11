Father/Son-In-Law pairing win Melvin Ballard Golf Tournament

ROCKFORD — Golfers dug out their sweatshirts and sweatpants on Sunday as the annual Melvin Ballard Golf Tournament returned to action in Rockford.
The tournament is held at Ingersoll Golf Course every year.
72 golfers hit the links to compete for the trophy.
Boylan grad, now SIU-Edwardsville golfer TJ Baker was paired with Ryan Arnold on Sunday.
The two finished second place at six under par and Baker says the two just didnt have it today.
"We didn't have our best stuff today," Baker said.
"We did have a lot of fun, it was a great tournament I think more people should play in this tournament, just came up a little short."
Despite finishing a tad short, Baker loves coming home to play at courses he knows well.
"There's no better atmosphere than playing in your home city with everyone you know surrounding you supporting you," he said.
For Michael VanSistine and Robert Dofflemyer, the two just try to get some practice holes in when they can around their work schedule.
It paid off on Sunday.
Dofflemyer birdied on six of the back nine holes at Ingersoll, helping the pair narrowly defeat Baker and Arnold at seven under par.
Dofflemyer shot a 64 on the day and says he always looks to go out and impress his father-in-law.
"It's always fun to play with him and having the tournament change formats last year gave us the chance to play with each other in an event like this so we decided early on to play with each other and its a lot of fun," he said.
"It always is and I try to make a good impression," he said laughing.
The next Rockford tournament is the Aldeen Golf Club Tournament which is set for July 15th & 16th.