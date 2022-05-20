Fatality at Rocky Mountain National Park has ties back to Illinois

VIRGINIA, Ill. (WREX) — Fatality at Adams Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park Colorado has ties back to Illinois.
Yesterday afternoon a 21-year-old female died after falling into Adams Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park. Adams Falls is located on the East Inlet Trail on the west side of the park. The woman was from Virginia, Illinois. The woman’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.
The body was recovered yesterday evening with the help of Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Grand Lake Fire.
Officials reminded park visitors to remain back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls, especially during spring runoff. When wet the rocks along the streams and rivers are slippery and during this time of year the water is extremely cold, deep and swift. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater. Visitors are asked to always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water.