Fat Bike Race Series concludes Sunday at Atwood Park

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunday was a good day to be outside in the Stateline and some got their bikes out to ride.
The Atwood Park Trails hosted a fat bike race Sunday with anyone wanting to get out and compete.
The race was held in three categories, beginners, who raced 5 to 10 miles, intermediate and expert, who raced for 15 to 25 miles.
Organizers with the Rockford Park District say that the community of bike riders is always a fun group to be around.
"I think it's just the sense of community and camaraderie to come out and do these events and have a good time and talk about the race afterwards," says Steve Forss, Trail Maintenance Coordinator with the Rockford Park District.
Sundays' races wrapped up the Fat Bike Racing Series at Atwood Bike Park, located at 7074 Rydberg Rd.