Farmer's Market at Edgebrook Shopping Center returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The weekly Farmer’s Market at Edgebrook Shopping Center kicked off today at 9 a.m.
The event will continue through October 26 offering “a variety of seasonal fresh produce, organic chicken, flowers, plants, natural dog treats, jams and jellies, baked goods, pizza and more.”
In addition to purchasing goods in-person at the Farmer’s Market, a number of vendors will include pickup options for customers.
Pre-ordered pickups for select vendors can be placed via their site or social media pages.
“The start of the market season is a sure sign of spring, and it’s so fun to see what the farmers and merchants bring each week throughout the season,” said Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator.
“This is an amazing opportunity to showcase local vendors as well as all the Edgebrook storefronts, restaurants and services.”
A vendor list with websites and social media links can be found on the Edgebrook Farmer’s Market webpage: edgebrookshops.com/events/farmers-market.