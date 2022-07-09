Fantastic weather this weekend and for most of the week ahead

ROCKORD (WREX) — After a very busy and active week, the Stateline finally sees a break in the weather department. Beautiful conditions continue into Sunday, and the week ahead.
Pleasant weekend:
Temperatures have settled into the upper 70's to low 80's across the area with abundant sunshine and calm winds. This is all thanks to an area of high pressure over the Great Lakes.
Tonight temperatures drop into the upper 50's with a light and variable easterly breeze. Drier air and slightly cooler conditions will continue into tomorrow and into the mid week. Sunday is similar to today with wall to wall sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low 80's.
Hot and humid weather returns briefly for Monday and Tuesday but more comfortable and enjoyable weather is right behind it!
Showers Return?:
Monday sees partly sunny skies with temperatures into the mid to upper 80's with dew points into the 70's which means that the sticky icky weather returns. Along with the hot and humid weather, showers and isolated thunderstorm chances are possible for Monday too.
A cold front moving east from the Plains overnight Sunday makes it into the Midwest by Monday afternoon to evening. However, all the ingredients might not be in place to have strong storms. If storms do get going, watch out for downpours, gusty winds, and lots of lightning.
Comfortable weather returns:
Behind the cold front, conditions return to more seasonable and comfortable for the remainder of the work week. Each day sees sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Tuesday through Thursday next week stay in the low 80s, with a lot of sunshine. The humidity drops again, so we have pleasant conditions to enjoy.
Hot and humid weather could return for next week with temperatures close to 90 degrees with soupy air moving in. Overall, the upcoming week (except for Monday) remains relatively dry.