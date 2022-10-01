Fantastic fall like weather ahead before the Stateline turns cooler for next week

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Our quiet and dry stretch of weather continues into October. Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts as we could see some chilly air return to the Stateline by next week.
The rest of the weekend:
The weather this weekend remains dry and sunny as a high pressure remains locked over the Great Lakes region.
Today we saw temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's with plentiful sunshine and light breezes. Tonight, expect temperatures to slowly drop back into the upper 40's to low 50's with clear skies. Late tonight we could see some patchy dense fog as a result of the clear skies and light northeasterly winds.
Tomorrow, we see similar conditions as today with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's with light breezes.
Staying dry:
Conditions remain dry and sunny into next week with temperatures gradually warming into the low 70's by mid-week. Overnight temperatures drop back into the upper 40's to low 50's for the week ahead with clear skies as well.
We do see a transition into some cooler than usual temperatures by the latter half of the week ahead.
Turning cool:
Our warm pattern comes to an end as a cold front moves through the area later this week. This cold front passage could have a few showers associated with
Overall, high temperatures for the end of the week drop into the low to mid 50's with sunny skies and low temperatures reach into the low to mid 30's. Which may mean a night near or at freezing by the end of next week.