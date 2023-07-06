Family protests youth gun violence for a second day in Rockford

Rockford, Il. — Family and friends of the two teenagers, Joey and Jorge Torres, gathered again for a protest demonstration outside of the Winnebago County Justice Center in downtown Rockford.

The second suspect, 18-year-old Liberty F. Powers, appeared before a judge today in a preliminary hearing. Powers was charged with Felony Obstruction of Justice.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, the charges are merely accusations. The suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“No Justice, No Peace” and ‘Put Down The Guns” were statements heard outside the Justice Center for the second day as family and friends gathered to ask for no bond against both suspects and to see an end to gun violence throughout the City of Rockford.

"There were good kids. There were really good kids. I just can't believe that he's gone. Both of them are gone. I remember when Joe he was just a baby. And he was a good kid, a lot of energy." states cousin Danielle Espronceda.

"Well, all of us want to make sure that they get justice, to show that their life meant something and that it doesn't happen again. We also want to stop the violence and stop the shooting. Because there's no reason why babies should be dying out here. There's no reason for that." Esporonceda continues.

One of the victims mother talked to us saying that they just want justice and accountability for the teens that were murdered.

"You know, we're hurting. I know, they're hurting for their family members being in jail, but we're hurting more because we don't get to see our family members again. We just say our last goodbyes, you know, and that's, that's all we're gonna do. That's it. There's nothing." Jorge Torres mother Mariana Torres states.

A GoFundMe is online now to help raise funeral expenses. There is also a petition that you can find here.