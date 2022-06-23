Family Nature Adventures event held Saturday at Nygren Wetland Preserve

ROCKTON -- On Saturday, June 25, the Natural Land Institute (NLI) will host Family Nature Adventures at the Nygren Wetland Preserve in Rockton.
This family event is free and tailored to families with children ages 2 to 14.
Kids can earn a Junior Naturalist badge after visiting at least six of the 13 total learning stations.
Adults will receive a gift when they show their passport with six stamps at the registration table.
The 13 Learning Station topics are:
- Art
- Butterflies
- Bluebirds
- Fish
- Groundwater
- Mammals
- Native Bees & Wasps
- Native American History
- Poetry & Writing
- Prairies
- Raptors
- Wetlands
- Woodlands
The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Participants can explore the stations in any order and at their own pace.
NLI recommends planning to spend about two hours at the preserve.
Wagon rides and guided prairie tours are also available from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
To register for the Family Nature Adventures event, visit the website.