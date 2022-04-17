Family displaced after Rockford house fire Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters respond to a house fire in Rockford Sunday evening.
According to a tweet from the Rockford Fire Department just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of Gladstone Ave.
Authorities at the scene tell 13 News that there were no injuries in the fire, but a family has been displaced.
Crews say the fire was likely accidental.
This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.