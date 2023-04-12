False shooting reports affect three northern Illinois schools Wednesday

ROCKFORD — Police in three northern Illinois communities say schools received false threats of an active shooter Wednesday morning.
Police say East High School in Rockford, Freeport High School, and Dixon High School all received hoax shooting threats Wednesday morning.
The first hoax call was received by Rockford Police at 8:17 a.m., regarding a potential active shooter at Rockford East High School.
Officers were on scene at 8:20 a.m. and multiple agencies responded.
At 8:50 a.m., Rockford Public Schools tweeted that the school was on lockdown with a heavy police presence on campus.
UPDATE: East High School: The school is in lockdown with a heavy police presence. We’re working to confirm details. Traffic is being routed to the Schnucks on Charles Street.— RPS205 (@RPS205) April 12, 2023
Officers proceeded to make entry into the building as lockdown procedures were implemented.
RPS 205 Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett says SAT testing was just beginning for freshmen, sophomores, and juniors when law enforcement responded to the school
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says students and staff were not released until "we had the opportunity to search every inch of the building."
Police report that there were no injuries to staff or students inside the school. The only injury was to a police officer who responded to the scene and was involved in a traffic crash.
East High School Principal Jim Parker released a statement to East High School families:
The Freeport Police Department says they received a call of an active shooter at Freeport High School at 8:24 a.m., just seven minutes after the call to Rockford Police.
At 9:18 a.m., Freeport School District #145 released a statement via Facebook about the law enforcement response to the high school, saying the threat was a "prank" and a part of a "nationwide trend."
The City of Freeport released a statement on Facebook at 11:02 a.m., saying the call, from an area code outside of Illinois, referred to an active shooter on the second floor of the school. Freeport Police searched through the school, "as dictated by training and common practice," according to the City.
At 8:33 a.m., the Dixon Police Department says their 911 Center received a non-emergency call saying, "there was a student that was shot at the Dixon High School." After talking with the individual, described by police as an unknown male with a foreign accent, they determined the threat to be a part of a "swatting situation."
According to Illinois State Police, 21 schools in 19 counties across the state received similar calls, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. These include schools in Springfield, Peoria, Bloomington, Aurora, Chicago, and Champaign.
The Illinois State Police Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety. ISP says law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies.
