Fall weather stays in place with rain and fog ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drizzly and foggy weather stick around for the start of the weekend. Snow and ice, however, may not come back for a while.
Patchy fog, drizzle, and spotty rain showers linger in the region, mainly through Saturday afternoon. While temperatures remain just above freezing, watch out for icy spots, just in case. The fog and drizzle may bring visibility down too, so drive slower if it gets hard to see.
The drizzly weather moves out by Sunday, but a mainly cloudy sky remains. Sunday's temperatures warm into the low 40s. Monday stays just like this.
Another active stretch develops in the middle of next week. Rain showers slide in by late Tuesday, then showers fall for most of Wednesday. Midweek does look soggy, with potentially over 1" of rain coming.
The weather may turn cold enough for snow showers by Thursday, so stay tuned for details as we get closer to that potential snowfall.