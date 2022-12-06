 Skip to main content
Fall weather lingers early this month

Icy spots are possible early Wednesday, then showers slide in late this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures stay more into November territory for a while, meaning rain may fall more so than snow later this week.

Dense fog develops by early Wednesday, bringing multiple hazards. Visibility may drop under 1/4 of a mile, making it very hard to see. With temperatures near freezing, patchy ice may develop on the roads. Drive with a lot of caution in the morning until the fog clears and temperatures warm above freezing. The rest of the day is dry and mild with highs in the low 40s.

Once Thursday's wet weather gets here, we'll mainly see rain showers to start. The showers start up by Thursday afternoon and continue into Thursday evening. Temperatures remain in the upper 30s, so there shouldn't be any impacts from icy roads.

Later Thursday night and Friday morning, some snow may mix in. However, not all areas will see snow. The prime area for a rain/snow mix looks to be near and north of the Wisconsin/Illinois state line. This area may not see much for accumulation, however, thanks to above freezing temperatures.

The primary area, for now, for a few inches of accumulating snow looks to be south-central Wisconsin. We'll continue to watch where this storm takes aim and keep you updated on any snow threats.

By this weekend, we have dry weather with highs near 40. More wet weather is possible next week, but milder weather may mean more rain showers yet again.

