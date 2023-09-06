 Skip to main content
Fall weather floods the Stateline for a while

Temperatures give us a break from the summer heat. See how long it lasts in the forecast video.

The summer heat is out of the picture over the rest of the week and could stay away for a good long while too.

A cold front started the dip in temperatures early Wednesday, and another drop occurs going into Thursday. The weather stays cloud overnight while drizzly conditions exit. Temperatures fall to around 60 degrees.

Thursday is easily the coolest day of the week, as temperatures may stay below 70 degrees. Most spots only warm into the upper 60s. The weather remains mainly cloudy and dry.

We do get a little warmth back by the end of the week. Temperatures rise to the low 70s Friday under a sunny sky, then we hit the upper 70s over the weekend while holding onto the sunshine. The upper 70s are around average for this time of year.

Temperatures may dip back to the upper 60s early next week as rainy weather looks to move in. Shower are possible between Monday and Tuesday. The weather may remain cooler for a while. There's a 50% chance we stay colder than average through the end of next week.

