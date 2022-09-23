Fall conditions stick around, spot showers possible into the evening.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline woke up feeling truly like fall with a crisp cool feeling in the air. Cooler fall like conditions continue into the weekend and into next week.
Crisp Start
This morning temperatures were in the low to mid 40's across the board with relatively clear skies. Skies remain sunny with a few fair weather clouds this morning with temperatures warming into the upper 50's into the afternoon hours.
By this afternoon and into this evening we see clouds take over the sky, because of the clouds temperatures remain in the upper 50's to low 60's for the the day.
An approaching low pressure system brings chances of showers back into the forecast. We remain dry for the morning, it isn't until mid to late afternoon that we see scattered showers across the Stateline.
Showers become more widespread and light in nature tonight into early tomorrow morning. Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 50's with isolated showers and a rumble or two of thunder is possible.
Weekend Forecast:
Showers continue into the late morning hours of Saturday, because of cloudiness and showers we see temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's. We turn dry and sunny into the afternoon.
A cold front passes overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This will drop temperatures again and bring with it a gusty northwesterly breeze up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures Sunday stick in the upper 60's with mostly sunny skies.
Next week features similar conditions to today, cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 60's with plenty of sunshine for the daytime and dropping into the upper 40's to low 50's with partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. We warm into the 70's for the first weekend in October.