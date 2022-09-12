Fake utility workers break into two Rockford homes, police say

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are searching for multiple individuals who broke into two homes in Rockford after claiming they worked for the "Water Department" and ComEd on September 3rd.
According to Rockford Police, around 2:55 on Saturday, September 3rd, Rockford officers arrived at a home in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace after a man described by police as a "larger build, black" man claimed he was with the "Water Department" and proceeded to push the homeowner back inside the home.
Three more men then stole "a large amount of personal property with an unknown value," according to police.
The men then took off in a dark grey, 2011-2019 Ford Explorer.
Then, around 3:00 the same day, officers arrived at a home in the 2500 block of Saxon Place for another home invasion.
The homeowner told Police that two men claiming to work with the "Water Department" and ComEd came to his door, went into the kitchen with the him and distracted him while another man stole items from that home.
Police say the same people were involved in both break-ins.
Officials want to remind citizens that the City of Rockford Water Division employees will always drive a marked car, wear a city uniform and/or ID badge, and will happily present it when asked. A call to the City can also verify if a person works there.