Fairchild Equipment launches new location in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fairchild Equipment, a materials handling company, launched a new location in Rockford recently, bringing it closer to many of its customers around Northwestern Illinois.
"We kind of always had a plan to come down here," said Fairchild Equipment President Van Clarkson. "We just were looking for the right building in the right area. Being right here off the bypass here, 20, was important for us. It allows us to get everywhere quickly. We service down to Rochelle, over to Freeport, Forreston, Oregon. This is just a really good central spot for us."
Fairchild Equipment offers services in materials handling, including sales, service, parts, rental, fleet management, training and engineered storage systems. Clarkson, who is based in the Milwaukee area, has strong ties to the Rockford area.
"I lived here for five or six years," Clarkson said. "I'm very familiar with the manufacturing base here in Rockford. You also have a pretty big distribution hub down in Rochelle as well. It allows us to get down there too."
Fairchild's Rockford location has about 20 people working there, but Clarkson says they're always looking for more service technicians. If you're interested in learning more about a position, you can head to their website.