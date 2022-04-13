Experts urge caution with tax breaks coming from new state budget

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The newly-approved state budget includes tax relief that was popular among many in Illinois, but one local expert says the relief may not be as helpful as many think.
The budget for FY 2023 just passed by the Illinois General Assembly included temporarily dropping the state's grocery tax and freezing the gas tax.
David Seyller, Vice President of Seyller Financial Group LLC, says while the relief may be welcome for many families, it should not be relied upon.
"It might not be enough," Seyller says. "I think that's why its so important to have a game plan going forward. Make sure you have a retirement plan or adjust a regular budget so you can account for increased costs going forward."
The state's 1% grocery tax would be suspended for one year while the gas tax would be frozen at 39 cents per gallon.
Seyller adds the rising uncertainty in the stock market caused by world events as well as ongoing inflation could have a larger impact on food and gas prices in the future, urging those on a fixed income to consider changing financial plans.
"You are feeling it every single day," Seyller says. "Maybe you have to start withdrawing from your retirement accounts a little bit extra that you weren't planning on. Maybe you have to start talking an extra $1,000 a month from that account that you were hoping to let grow for a few years."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office says the budget also includes a suspension of sales tax on qualifying school supplies for teachers in August.