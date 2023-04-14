Estimated $400,000 in damages due to multi-alarm fire at Pierce Distribution Services in Rockford

ROCKFORD — 26 firefighters responded to a multi-alarm fire at Pierce Distribution Services in Rockford Friday afternoon that caused an estimated $400,000 in damages.
On Friday, April 14 around 12:32 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to a report of a commercial structure fire located at 3686 South Central Drive.
The first units that arrived on scene reported a heavy smoke condition from the roof of the building.
All occupants and employees were already out of the building when Rockford Fire units arrived.
The fire was put out by the building's sprinkler system and Rockford Fire units on the scene in about 35 minutes.
No one was injured during the incident.
Pierce Distribution Services released the following statement:
“The fire was quickly brought under control, and all employees are safe. We are working with the Rockford Fire Department to assess damage and the cause of the fire. We thank the department for their quick response.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and estimated losses are estimated to be around $400,000.