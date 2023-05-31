EPA awards Freeport $1.7M grant

FREEPORT (WREX) — The United States Environmental Protection Agency awarded freeport significant grant funds to aid in the demolition and remediation of contaminated properties. The grant will provide Freeport $1.7 million to remediate the building and contaminated soil at 17-19 W. Main Street. Freeport received the largest amount of 2023 Brownfield Grant funding in the state of Illinois.
"The Environmental Protection Agency saw a great need for this to be remediated and for the economic opportunity to arise once this site is cleaned and contamination-free," said City of Freeport Communications Director Kevyn Sutter.
Before the properties were condemned in 2018, 17 and 19 W. Main Street housed a sanitary dry cleaner that resulted in the chemical contamination of the site.
“Freeport City officials requested our firm’s assistance in remediating a long-term Sanitary Cleaner facility issue in downtown Freeport. With unprecedented funding in the 2023 Brownfield Clean-Up Grant cycle, our team of project and environmental experts felt this program was well suited for cleanup and resolution of the unfunded contamination issue that has been identified for many years,” says Darin Stykel, Client Operations Manager of Fehr Graham. “Fehr Graham is extremely thankful and pleased to
be a partner with the City of Freeport on improving the quality of life in the communities where we live, work, and play.”
Upon receiving news of the grant award, the City was sent a letter from the United States Environmental Protection Agency stating, “The City of Freeport submitted an outstanding application, and we deeply appreciate the tremendous commitment of time and energy that went into its preparation.”
A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. Redevelopment made possible through the program includes everything from grocery stores and affordable housing to health centers, museums, greenways, and solar farms.