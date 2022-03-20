Enjoy the sun today and tomorrow as unsettled weather is ahead into the mid week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected into the afternoon. Clouds return tonight, giving way to an unseasonably warm Monday. The Stateline turns unsettled and soggy for the mid-week.
Enjoy the Sun:
The rest of today and tomorrow look to be the pick of the week as we see warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures today have already warmed into the upper 50s and could reach the low to mid 60s today. We see the sunny skies come to an end tonight as clouds increase into the evening. Temperatures remain warm, in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday will feel more like summer as temperatures could reach 70 degrees! Conditions are very similar to Sunday however we will see partly sunny skies, and gusty winds for the afternoon hours. We start to turn unsettled into Monday night as a cold front starts to move south and into the Stateline.
Wet and Dreary Mid-Week:
A very slow-moving low-pressure system makes its way through the Stateline from Tuesday until Thursday. While we don't see constant rain throughout those days, each day could see some downpours.
Clouds increase Monday night and we could see a few sprinkles overnight. Temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Tuesday into Tuesday night is when the heaviest rain and thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures remain in the 50s.
Looking Ahead:
Wednesday into Thursday more rain is expected. There will be waves of heavy rain but these days will not be complete washouts. Wednesday temperatures remain in the upper 40s and drop into the low 40s to upper 30s for Thursday.
Once this low pressure system exits the Stateline, we see below average temperatures and relatively dry conditions into the weekend next week!