Enjoy the summer-like warmth as temperatures tumble this weekend

Another day of sunshine and summer like temperatures to end the week before we get some rain and cooler weather for the latter half of the weekend.
Get out and enjoy the sunshine and warm weather this afternoon! Temperature soar into the low 80s again however cloud cover will start to be more noticeable today. While we won't be as breezy as yesterday, the area could see gusts up to 20 MPH at times. Tonight, we drop back into the middle 50's as we stay warm.
We kick off the weekend still warm and partly sunny however clouds quickly return and take over the forecast. Daytime high temperatures for Saturday remain in the low 80s, as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, the area has a chance to see an isolated shower or storm.
A slow-moving cold front will move through late Saturday evening and into the overnight hours bringing us showers and thunderstorms. There is a low potential for a few storms to become severe with our area under a 1 out of 5 for the severe risk.
If any storm become severe into Saturday night, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. This activity is expected to reach us after 8:30 p.m. into the late evening.
A few rain and snow showers may follow us into the morning on Monday, some may see some wet snow falling. Temperatures are expected to reach back into the 50's for Monday afternoon with the 60's back by Tuesday.