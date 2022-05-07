'End Roe Rally' brings hundreds to support the overturning of Roe v. Wade

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local advocates against abortion held a rally in support of a draft Supreme Court opinion Saturday.
The Rockford Family Initiative held an "End Roe Rally" at the intersection of Mulford Rd. and Riverside Blvd. Saturday.
Organizers say about 200 people turned out to the rally, hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn their 1973 precedent legalizing abortion, known as Roe v. Wade.
Danniel Pribble, Director of Communications for the Rockford Family Initiative, was one of the organizers for Saturday's rally. He says overturning Roe v. Wade is important to many in the Rockford area.
"The most important thing is to work with people to change hearts," Pribble says. "Obviously laws are very important, we want to get rid of the pro-abortion laws in Illinois, but when it comes down to it it's about changing hearts, it's about reaching people, and it's why we're out here today."
The rally comes as a draft opinion, written by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn the right to abortion in the United States, was leaked last week.
Kathleen Murphy, a Republican candidate for Illinois Lieutenant Governor, says the nationwide issue can drive voters to the polls at the state and local level.
"It's wonderful to see so many people who are standing up for life and something so positive as women and their health and here to support conservative values everywhere that they can."
Also on Saturday, abortion rights advocates gathered at the Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago to protest against the draft opinion.
Individual states, including Illinois, have codified abortion rights and protections while others have sought to ban or even criminalize abortions.
Because of the draft opinion, abortion clinics across the country have begun preparing to see an influx in out-of-state patients from areas where abortions would be against the law should the constitutional right be struck down.