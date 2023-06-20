Elevated fire danger remains as we see impacts to our air quality

As the weather stays hot and dry, air quality will worsen due to ozone levels and more wildfire smoke moving in.
Sunshine and warm temperatures take over for the next several days. Afternoon highs will either break into the lower 90's or get awfully close for the next few days.
As we stay dry and warm, the breezy conditions along with very dry air will pose an elevated fire risk for both today and tomorrow. Avoid any outdoor burns until we get closer to the end of the week.
While it might be great weather to head outside, some groups may notice poor air quality. There are air quality alerts in effect until midnight Wednesday in southern Wisconsin and the east closer to Chicago. Despite not having an alert here at home, we may still see these the impacts.
Due to more smoke moving in due to the wildfires in Canada, there are also favorable meteorological conditions that will enhance the production of ozone at the surface. In turn, air quality will be unhealthy of sensitive groups through Wednesday.
With air quality improving by the end of the week, the heat still remains as we reach the low 90's for a few days. Sunshine takes us through the end of the week with our next chance for rain moving in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.