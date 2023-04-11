Elevated fire danger comes with the June preview

We feel some summer heat through the week, but that could lead to critical fire weather conditions. Avoid open burning while the heat wave is in place.
Temperatures remain very warm through the middle of the week. After getting close on Tuesday, Wednesday jumps into the 80s for the 1st time this year. We get quite close to record territory for April 12th. Wednesday's record is 84° set in 1941; Wednesday's forecast is 82°.
Breezy winds kick in from the southwest and gust to 30-35 mph. The warm, gusty, and dry conditions set the stage for critical fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 11 am to 7 pm Wednesday for most spots along and east of I-39.
This Watch highlights where fires can get out of control quickly in these conditions. Avoid any open burning and be very careful with sparks and open flame.
Thursday won't be as breezy, but elevated fire danger is still possible. The day remains sunny with highs near 80 degrees. We cool slightly but remain warm and dry for Friday.
This weekend gets us back to spring conditions. Saturday stays in the low 70s but could see scattered showers and storms. Spotty rain lingers into Sunday as temperatures fall to the 50s.
We'll remain cooler next week, but not to brisk levels. Look for mainly sunny and dry days with highs in the 60s.