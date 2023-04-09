Easter Sunday features plenty of sunshine! As does the rest of the forecast

Have the sunglasses and spring attire handy as sunshine and warm temperatures take us into the week ahead. We could even see summer like warmth next week.
Good morning and Happy Easter! Waking up this morning expect temperatures in the low to mid 40s with plenty of sunshine! A picture-perfect day is ahead for all the holiday festivities as we gradually warm into the upper 60s to low 70s for the day!
If you are outside for an extended period of time, today make sure to wear sunscreen or a hat to protect you from the sun, UV index is high today which means it only takes about 15 to 20 minutes to get a sunburn!
With the warm temperatures, seasonal allergens are starting to pop out. Today they will be rather high with maple, elm and poplar being the top three allergens in the air today.
The start of the week features a little bit of some clouds, but temperatures still stay warm in the upper 60s. As we head towards the middle of the week sunshine returns full force and temperatures jump back into the upper 60s to low 70s. By Thursday and Friday, we could see temperatures get near 80 degrees!
Get out and enjoy this summer like warmth as we drop back into the 50s and 60s for next weekend with a chance for some April showers.