East holds off Boylan in Boys Basketball thriller

ROCKFORD — It was an exciting finish at Rockford East on Saturday as Boylan traveled to take on the E-Rabs.
It was all East in the first half, Matthew Hoarde hits Amojon Curtis-Morris he drills the three.
Darrel Johnson cutting into the deficit with a titan three after a nice move, that pulled Boylan within four.
In the fourth, Mark Harris on the steal hit Darrel Johnson, that play gave the titans the lead 51-49.
Mark Harris always stepping up in the big spots that bucket brings Boylan within two.
That wouldn't last long though check out this move from J.T. Samuels, E-rabs up four with 23 seconds remaining.
But Boylan just wouldn't quit, just eight seconds later a clutch three from Ryan Starck, Boylan down 1 with 15 seconds left.
They had a shot to win it in the closing seconds, but they just couldn't get the game winner to go and East held on to win it 60-59.