East gets players back from suspension, knocks off Guilford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After missing the first two weeks of NIC-10 play, East is back at full strength. The E-Rabs had a good portion of their team suspended following a postgame brawl with East St. Louis in the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic Thanksgiving weekend.
East and Guilford played a hard-fought game, with East pulling ahead late to claim a 46-43 win, handing the Vikings their first conference loss. Matthew Hoarde led the E-Rabs with 20 points. Sterling Hoarde hit a big 3-pointer with about a minute to play to give East a 41-39 lead, its first lead of the 2nd half.
East trailed 24-16 at halftime, but hung around enough to come back late. It was a good test for a team that hadn't played together in weeks.
"What a difficult game to come back with, even with our guys back," East head coach Roy Sackmaster said. "They haven't played in weeks. Some of them haven't been playing in real game action in awhile. It took us awhile to adjust. Fortunately we were able to hang around long enough to where we could get within striking distance and really steal one in the end."
It was a big win for the E-Rabs, as they try to use the early-season adversity as motivation moving forward. East takes on Freeport Friday night, while Guilford faces 1st place Boylan.