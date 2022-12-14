 Skip to main content
...Probable Period of Wet Snow Before Precipitation Ends...

Steady, soaking rain is expected to transition to a wet snow near
midnight as temperatures cool across portions of far northern
and north central Illinois, including Belvidere, Byron, DeKalb,
Dixon, and Rockford. The snow will likely be heavy for a brief
period resulting in slushy accumulation before ending near 4 A.M.
Total accumulation on the higher end could be one to three
inches, while on the lower end, just a dusting on grass.

The heavier rates are expected to overcome warmer pavement
temperatures and result in some roads seeing slushy accumulation.
With temperatures after the snow through daybreak holding steady
around freezing, some of this slushy accumulation will likely
stick into the morning commute.

If traveling overnight, plan for probable periods of sharply
reduced visibility and some slowed travel. Allow extra travel
time, including for the morning commute Thursday due to any
lingering slush.

East gets players back from suspension, knocks off Guilford

East E-Rabs basketball

East had its full team on the floor for the first time in weeks.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After missing the first two weeks of NIC-10 play, East is back at full strength. The E-Rabs had a good portion of their team suspended following a postgame brawl with East St. Louis in the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic Thanksgiving weekend. 

East and Guilford played a hard-fought game, with East pulling ahead late to claim a 46-43 win, handing the Vikings their first conference loss. Matthew Hoarde led the E-Rabs with 20 points. Sterling Hoarde hit a big 3-pointer with about a minute to play to give East a 41-39 lead, its first lead of the 2nd half. 

East trailed 24-16 at halftime, but hung around enough to come back late. It was a good test for a team that hadn't played together in weeks.

"What a difficult game to come back with, even with our guys back," East head coach Roy Sackmaster said. "They haven't played in weeks. Some of them haven't been playing in real game action in awhile. It took us awhile to adjust. Fortunately we were able to hang around long enough to where we could get within striking distance and really steal one in the end."

It was a big win for the E-Rabs, as they try to use the early-season adversity as motivation moving forward. East takes on Freeport Friday night, while Guilford faces 1st place Boylan.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

