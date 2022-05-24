Earth Force Club at Boone County Conservation District plants trees for project

BELVIDERE -- On Wednesday, May 25 at 3:30 p.m., The Earth Force Club at Boone County Conservation District will plant 8 trees at Belvidere South Middle School.
Earth Force is a national youth group that gets middle school-aged students involved in community environmental issues.
The Belvidere South Middle School students started in January and picked tree planting as a group project focus.
As a youth-led project, Earth Force researched tree species to plant, found funding, and decided how to complete the project.
The Earth Force Group will not be meeting over the summer months, but will start again in September.
10 to 14-year-olds are invited to join by contacting the Boone County Conservation District at 815-547-7935 or office@bccdil.org.