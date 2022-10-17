Early season cold continues into the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A very gloomy and cold day is ahead as we see a strong low-pressure system over the Great Lakes Region. Cold conditions continue into the week ahead before we gradually warm back to seasonable conditions for the end of the week.
The day ahead:
Waking up this morning was brutal to say the least, temperatures were in the upper 30's with a calm wind that gradually got stronger. Right now temperatures are still sitting in the upper 30's with wind gusting up to 40 mph at times. Wind chill temperatures will reach the 20's making it feel like early winter rather than late fall!
As the low-pressure system shifts, we could see a period of flurries into this afternoon into the evening. While no accumulations are expected because of the windy condition's visibilities could drop during these flurries.
Tonight, temperatures drop back into the upper 20's with cloudy skies and brisk winds from the northwest.
Mid-week outlook:
Cold air remains in place for both Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be warming from the upper 30's to mid 40's with sunny skies and calmer winds.
After Wednesday we gradually start to feel like October with temperatures returning to the low to mid 50's with sunny skies and light winds.
End of the week:
By the weekend we could see some late summertime warmth return getting to the low to mid 70's by Saturday and Sunday.
The forecast remains dry with chances of showers returning for the start of next week.