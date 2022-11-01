Early November provides a couple more days of warmth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The September-like feel keeps rolling for a couple days. A slow change back to November conditions is on the horizon, however.
Warmer weather during the day means milder nights. After a day near the 70s, we only drop to the 40s Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday provide sunshine and highs in the 70s (including the spots that just missed the 70s Tuesday). As a result, temperatures stay in the 50s at night.
Starting Friday, the weather transitions back toward November levels. Scattered showers are possible by Friday afternoon as the colder air pushes closer. We'll see highs back down into the 60s.
Saturday trends toward being a rainy day with showers for most of the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as the day goes along. Windy conditions may develop too.
We dry back out on Sunday and keep dropping. Highs may cling to the 60s Sunday, then the 50s and 40s are back next week.