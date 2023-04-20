Dynamic duo highlights Boylan soccer signings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Maggie Schmidt and Izze Fritz are known as the 'Dynamic Duo' around Boylan. Soon they'll be known that way around Loyola, as the longtime friends will play their college soccer together at the NCAA Division I level. They were two of six Boylan soccer players to make their college commitments official Thursday.
"I think it just means a lot especially since we've been playing together since we were 12 years old," Schmidt said. "I think it's going on with the next four years, I'm so excited to do it. Especially with one of my best friends."
They go back about 12 years, since they started school together. They helped lead Boylan to a Sectional championship last year and they hope to make more memories in college.
"We're always called the dynamic duo," Fritz said. "I think that makes it even more special because the way we play together, we just connect really well. I've known her since kindergarten. Going to school with her every single day for the past however many years. We do fight sometimes but we're like sisters."
Their teammates Kyra Cruickshank and Emma Ambrose will both play in college as well. Cruickshank made her commitment to Roosevelt University in Chicago, while Ambrose will stay close to home and suit up for Rock Valley College. On the boys side, Nathan Dorado and Adan Pina also committed to RVC, where they'll team up with lots of local talent.
"I think it's so special we are able to have this many soccer players able to go to the next level," Schmidt said of Boylan's soccer programs.
Dozens of people packed the Boylan cafeteria to celebrate the commitments of the six athletes.