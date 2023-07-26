Durand wins Volleyball Summer League title

ROCKFORD — As the school season rapidly approaches, Wednesday Night marked the final night of competition in the area Volleyball Summer League.
After Rockford-Christian and Durand both swept their semi-final matchups against Woodstock North and Dakota, the two faced off looking to bring home the Championship.
The Lady Bulldogs from Durand kept their energy going into the Final game as they were able to take the Championship in two sets.
Head Coach Molly Kelsey says being able to succeed at a high level with such a small school is a testament to how hard her team works.
"Being able to talk, get hyped up and playing teams that are a lot larger than us, being the smallest school in the league means a lot for the win and a lot for this team."
Durand finished with an overall record of 7-1
The regular season for IHSA volleyball for both teams begins on August 24th.