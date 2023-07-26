 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane and
DuPage Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Durand wins Volleyball Summer League title

  • Updated
  • 0
Durand wins Volleyball Summer League title

ROCKFORD — As the school season rapidly approaches, Wednesday Night marked the final night of competition in the area Volleyball Summer League.

After Rockford-Christian and Durand both swept their semi-final matchups against Woodstock North and Dakota, the two faced off looking to bring home the Championship.

The Lady Bulldogs from Durand kept their energy going into the Final game as they were able to take the Championship in two sets.

Head Coach Molly Kelsey says being able to succeed at a high level with such a small school is a testament to how hard her team works. 

"Being able to talk, get hyped up and playing teams that are a lot larger than us, being the smallest school in the league means a lot for the win and a lot for this team."

Durand finished with an overall record of 7-1

The regular season for IHSA volleyball for both teams begins on August 24th. 

