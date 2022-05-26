Durand schools closed tomorrow due to reported threat

DURAND (WREX) — Durand schools are closed Friday due to a reported threat.
13 WREX has learned that students in the Durand School District will be learning from home Friday due to a report of a threat, according to Durand Police.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation into that threat. 13 Investigates reached out to the department for more information on the nature of the threat and if there is anyone in custody, but have not heard back at this time.
Friday is the last day of school for the Durand School District.
