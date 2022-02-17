Durand man identified as victim in deadly crash near Rockton

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — We now know the name of the second man who died in crash earlier this week in Winnebago County.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Ronald Reed, 53, of Durand.
The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of Bates and Freeport roads.
Police say a Ford Focus being driven by Kevin Williams, of Lindenhurst, Illinois, swerved and collided head on with Reed's Dodge Ram truck.
Authorities say there's a "strong theory" that Williams intentionally tried to crash his vehicle as a way to die by suicide.
Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli says Williams was the only suspect in the slaying of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Kelly Hedmark, of Algonquin.
Her body was found by police Tuesday inside the home in Lindenhurst after her family learned of the boyfriend's crash and reported her missing.