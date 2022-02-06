Dry weekend leads to a less active week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quiet conditions continue into the day today; however, we do see the chance for some wintry precipitation tonight into the early morning Monday.
Tonight, into tomorrow:
Clouds so return as a cold front approaches the Stateline. As this front approaches so do the chance for some wintry precipitation.
There is a slight chance for some freezing drizzle to light flurries late this evening into the early morning hours of Monday. after the front passes, temperatures begin to drop into the teens overnight and will be a chilly start to the day on Monday.
Monday starts out a little bit cloudy but as another high pressure moves in the clouds will exit the Stateline. Temperatures sit in the mid to upper teens to almost 20 degrees.
Overnight temperatures drop back into the low teens we could see a few upper-level single digits. Skies also remain partly cloudy for the overnight hours.
Mild Mid-Week:
The Stateline starts to see an early February warm up for Tuesday into Wednesday!
A warm southerly breeze returns to the Stateline gusting to 20 mph at times. With this warm influence Tuesday looks to be partly sunny with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday night clouds do return and help to keep the daytime warmth in. Low temperatures remain in the mid to upper 20s.
Wednesday starts out mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. There is a chance of some wintry precipitation across the Stateline during the afternoon to early evening hours. Clouds linger into the overnight hours as does the chance for some wintry precipitation. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s.
Active end of the week?:
Thursday starts out sunny with temperatures in the low 30s. Our pattern turns more active towards Thursday evening to Friday as a clipper system could impact the Stateline. It is still a little too far out to know what it will bring or even if it will impact us. Keep with the 13 Weather Authority for updates on this system throughout the week!