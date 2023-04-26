 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb
and Kane Counties.

* WHEN...Through 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Dry weather takes over as temperatures climb for the end of the week

  • 0

A large area of high pressure moves in leading to dry weather with temperatures to warm for the end of the week. 

3 panel plus text.png

This morning is off to a frosty start with temperatures falling into the upper 20's. A Freeze Warning will expire at 8 a.m. as we climb above freezing after the 8 o'clock hour. 

Temperatures will rise into the middle 50's by the afternoon as we still see lots of sunshine. There may be a few clouds that mix in but dry conditions will settle in for the rest of the week thanks to a large area of high-pressure moving in. 

Overnight lows will still fall into the low to mid 30's, patchy frost is possible with another frigid night ahead. Temperatures will bounce back into Thursday climbing into the middle 60's as we also see plenty of sunshine!

Friday hangs on to dry conditions as cloud cover will build in. Afternoon highs will reach for the upper 70's for gorgeous weather to round out the week.

The weekend brings us a few changes with showers to move in. Low chances for rain arrive Friday with a bulk of the rain to take over into Saturday. Best chance to see rain will be Saturday morning into the early afternoon. 

jet stream and temperatures.png

Chances for rain remain steady into Sunday as conditions are shaping up to be gloomy, soggy, and cooler. Forecast highs will only hit the 50's and are expected to drop into the 30's overnight. 

Temperatures will stay below average into the start of next week before sunshine returns along with the middle to upper 60's. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you