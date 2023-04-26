Dry weather takes over as temperatures climb for the end of the week

A large area of high pressure moves in leading to dry weather with temperatures to warm for the end of the week.
This morning is off to a frosty start with temperatures falling into the upper 20's. A Freeze Warning will expire at 8 a.m. as we climb above freezing after the 8 o'clock hour.
Temperatures will rise into the middle 50's by the afternoon as we still see lots of sunshine. There may be a few clouds that mix in but dry conditions will settle in for the rest of the week thanks to a large area of high-pressure moving in.
Overnight lows will still fall into the low to mid 30's, patchy frost is possible with another frigid night ahead. Temperatures will bounce back into Thursday climbing into the middle 60's as we also see plenty of sunshine!
Friday hangs on to dry conditions as cloud cover will build in. Afternoon highs will reach for the upper 70's for gorgeous weather to round out the week.
The weekend brings us a few changes with showers to move in. Low chances for rain arrive Friday with a bulk of the rain to take over into Saturday. Best chance to see rain will be Saturday morning into the early afternoon.
Chances for rain remain steady into Sunday as conditions are shaping up to be gloomy, soggy, and cooler. Forecast highs will only hit the 50's and are expected to drop into the 30's overnight.
Temperatures will stay below average into the start of next week before sunshine returns along with the middle to upper 60's.